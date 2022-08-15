Zach Shallcross: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Falling For Rachel

Ever since his one-on-one date with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette earlier this season, Zach Shallcross has kept up his connection with the blonde beauty. Now, he’s one of just five men left to be pursuing Rachel. Previews show Zach on another one-on-one date during the upcoming Aug. 15 episode, and with hometown dates just one week away, it’s the perfect opportunity for more alone time with Rachel. Learn more about Zach below:

What Does Zach Do?

Zach works as a technology sales executive at Oracle in Texas. “My role consists of strategically helping businesses in Houston enhance, extend and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” his LinkedIn says. He’s been with the company since Aug. 2019, starting as a consultant and working his way up to a Senior Account Executive.

Where Did Zach Go To College?

Zach attended California Polytechnic State University. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing in 2019.

Zach Played College Football

In addition to studying at Cal Poly, Zach was on the school’s Division I football team for five years. He started as a Red Shirt in 2014 before debuting on the team during the 2015 season, where he played six games. Zach primarily played Right Tackle on the offensive line.

What Is Zach Looking For In A Partner?

“Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick,” his ABC bio reads. “He loves to plan thoughtful surprises and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage.”

Zach Is Close To His Family

Zach’s Instagram page has quite a number of photos with his family, including his parents and two sisters. He seems to be particularly close to his mom and even mentions her as one of his biggest loves (as well as dogs and football) in his ABC bio!