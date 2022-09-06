‘The Bachelorette’: Zach Accuses Rachel Of Being ‘Inauthentic’ On Fantasy Suite Date

Zach Shallcross was more confident in his relationship with Rachel Recchia than ever after the daytime portion of their fantasy suite date on The Bachelorette. He was certain that he’d be the one that would be proposing to her by the end of the show. The two opted to spend the night together in the fantasy suite, but Rachel still had other things weighing on her mind. After all, she also had successful fantasy suite dates with both Tino Franco and Aven Jones, and she didn’t know how she’d be able to let any of the men go.

The next morning, things were noticeably awkward between the two, and Zach was admittedly “confused” about how things went down the night before. “Fantasy suite night with Rachel was not the night I expected,” Zach admitted. “We’re having the important conversation about religion and politics and all that stuff and Rachel brought up her fear that maybe I’m not ready for a commitment of marriage at this early of an age. I’m like, don’t worry about that I’m here for you. But she got really adamant. I’m like…are you making me second guess? It was a surprise. It was like we were two strangers. Rachels concerns came out of nowhere and I think it’s f***ed to be honest. She was putting on a front.”

Zach decided to take his concerns to host Jesse Palmer. He got emotional as he hashed out what happened, and told Jesse he was feeling “completely lost” about the situation. “Things were immediately different when we were in the fantasy suite,” Zach explained. “The way we were together, that feeling took a 180. She was different, I was different. The strange thing for me was when the cameras were away and it was just her and I talking, it felt like she wasn’t showing her true self. It was unauthentic sometimes.”

He also admitted that he was confused about why Rachel was so concerned about his age (25) when she’s only a few months older. “I kind of felt blindsided by that,” Zach revealed. “With proposals around the corner, that was the last thing I could’ve expected. I thought I saw my future with this woman. I was completely gut punched.”

Zach knew he had to tell Rachel how he was feeling before the rose ceremony, so they had another conversation about it on-camera. However, we won’t see how that conversation goes until next week.