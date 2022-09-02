‘Claim To Fame’ Preview: Kevin & Frankie Jonas Reveal Game-Changing Twists To Final 4

It’s down to Logan, Pepper, LC, and Lark on Claim To Fame. Only one celebrity relative can win the coveted $100,000 grand prize in the two-night finale event on September 5 and 6. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Kevin and Frankie Jonas reveal the new challenge and what’s at stake.

In this challenge, the contestants will have to play 4 gameboards. Each column consists of 4 categories. On the tiles, there are words or phrases that fit those categories. Some of those words or phrases are connected to their celebrity relatives and some are not.

The will be a 5-minute time limit to play, and the contestants will have only two chances to put the correct tiles in the correct categories. The Jonas Bros also reveal that there is no immunity or bottom two this week. Everyone will have one vote.

The winner of this challenge will get the last winner’s clue of the season. The only live clue is LC’s. “Since there is no bottom two this week everyone is up for grabs for the guess off. I need to get LC’s winner’s clue. I need to win this one,” Pepper declares.

The synopsis for the September 5 episode reads: “After a dramatic guess off, the remaining four housemates grapple with loyalty, betrayal, and their moral compasses while inching closer to victory. The challenge tests the contestants’ knowledge about the celebrity relatives with clues pointing to their nicknames, careers, celebrity romances, and TV appearances. For a second week in a row, the winner does not receive immunity but does receive the final wine room clue. The final guess off before the finale is an emotional one in the penultimate episode of Claim To Fame.”

The September 5 episode of Claim To Fame will air at 10 p.m. following The Bachelorette. The season will conclude on September 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC.