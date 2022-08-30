Lark Skov: 5 Things To Know About Cindy Crawford’s Niece On ‘Claim To Fame’

The clues finally came together for Claim To Fame viewers with Lark. Her celebrity relative was revealed during the August 29 episode. Lark, whose full name is Lark Skov, confirmed her celebrity relative’s identity while talking to a fellow competitor.

Success runs in the family. Lark is accomplished just like her aunt and uncle. Here’s everything you need to know about Lark.

1. Lark is Cindy Crawford’s niece.

At the beginning of the competition, Lark revealed that her celebrity relative was her aunt. She also teased that her aunt was a supermodel in the 1980s. Lark’s celebrity relative was revealed to the audience during the August 29 episode after a new challenge.

Loreal Palmer told Lark that her clue in the challenge was George Clooney and a tequila commercial. Lark immediately became concerned that others in the house would catch on that she is the niece of Rande Gerber, George’s Casamigos Tequila partner and Cindy’s husband.

2. Lark is still in the competition.

Despite being concerned about her identity being uncovered, Lark did not find herself in the bottom two at the end of the August 29 episode. Louise and Logan ended up in the bottom two. Logan guessed Louise’s celebrity relative correctly. Louise, whose real name is Adria Biles, is Simone Biles’ sister. Lark survived another week of the competition, but the stakes continue to get higher.

3. Lark was a rower in college.

Lark was a member of the women’s rowing team at the University of Washington. She was a part of the team from 2017 to 2021. Lark won a bronze medal in the U.S. women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under 23 Championships.

4. Lark graduated from college.

Lark’s major at the University of Washington was linguistics. She graduated from the university in 2020.

5. Kaia Gerber follows Lark on Instagram.

Lark’s Instagram account, @sharkthelark, is currently set to private. However, Kaia Gerber is following Lark. Kaia and Lark are cousins after all!