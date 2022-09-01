Simone Biles Slays In Teal Bikini On Cruise Vacation: Photo

Simone Biles is having the island-hopping trip of her dreams! The 24-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist has been sharing stunning snaps from her Celebrity Cruises girls trip, and on Aug. 28, she wowed her fans with yet another one. In her newest picture, she posed in a teal bikini that featured side-tie bottom alongside her friend, Ali Tyler. Simone and Ali both posed to the side in the adorable picture and faced each other, with their outside legs popped and their arms further from the camera placed high in the air. They sweetly held each other’s hands and smiled wide. Simone styled her hair in braids, and she matched her bestie with black shades.

In the caption of the photo, Simone listed some of her favorite things to do while aboard the ship, such as eating at the Tuscan Grille and Sushi on Five. She also revealed she met several “cruise friends” while on vacation and said she took an extra liking to her butler for the trip, Walter, and “Barrington the bartender”. Other top experiences for her included the silent disco and going to the spa. The famous gymnast certainly had plenty to do while at sea!

As mentioned above, Simone shared loads of looks from her dreamy vacation. Her first post came on Aug. 22 from The Bahamas. In the photo, she looked like a funky beach Barbie in an orange and pink bathing suit that featured a longline top with a keyhole cutout on her chest and side-tie bottoms. She posed in a beautiful private wooden cabana that featured two plush lounge chairs, a table, and a gray and white striped pouf.

Four days later, Simone soaked in the sun in Turks and Caicos in a multi-colored bikini composed of a short-sleeve crop top and high-leg bottoms. She looked to the side in a straw visor and crossed her legs, which elongated them. A boat could be seen anchored in the distance and shallow, clear waters surrounded her.

Another beautiful bikini shot came on Aug. 27. In the photo, Simone leaned against a palm tree on a beach at an undisclosed location and smiled wide at the camera. She wore a bright blue two-piece that featured a halter top and a crisscross design across her stomach. “I’m so lucky,” she captioned the pretty post. She certainly is!