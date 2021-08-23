Fashion

Simone Biles Looks Sensational In Halter Crop Top On Girls Vacation

simone biles
Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles wins the bronze medal - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles - Artistic Gymnastic, Women's Team FinalArtistic Gymnastic, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 27 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Simone Biles is having an amazing time while on vacation & she looked fabulous in a tiny halterneck crop top & animal print pants.

If there’s one thing for sure about Simone Biles, 24, it is that she has the most incredibly toned figure and she showed it off while on a girls vacation. Simone headed out to dinner when she threw on a gold halterneck crop top that just covered her chest, putting her rock-hard abs on full display. The Olympic gold medalist styled the top with a pair of high-waisted flowy animal print pants.

Simone topped her look with a fun messy bun atop her head with a few loose curls framing her face. She posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “just over here doin my thang.” Meanwhile, that same day, Simone showed off her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini while on the beach. She threw on a spaghetti strap top with matching bottoms and a cute straw fedora.

All of Simone’s outfits while on vacation have been gorgeous and another look we loved was her black and gold bikini. The two-piece featured a strapless color-block top that was cut out in the center paired with matching ruched bottoms. She accessorized her beach look with a plain black bucket hat.

Another one of our favorite bikinis from her trip was her rainbow bathing suit. She rocked a low-cut scoop neckline top that was crisscrossed against her abs with matching geometric print bottoms. Simone captioned the sexy swimsuit photos, “on island time.”

We love seeing Simone having fun on vacation, especially since she just worked incredibly hard at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If there is anyone that deserves a vacation, it is without a doubt Simone.