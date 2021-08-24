Simone Biles Slays In Tiny White Shorts & Crop Top While Rescuing Baby Turtles — Photos

Simone Biles crossed a bucket list item off her list when she rescued some baby turtles with her friends on vacation — and she looked amazing while doing it.

Living her best life! Simone Biles is in the midst of a girls’ trip at the beach, and she brought out another cute, but sexy, outfit for an excursion on Aug. 23. Simone and her gal pals rescued baby turtles, and the Olympian rocked a pair of tiny white short, along with a low-cut crop top. Her hair was styled in long braids as she embarked on the adventure. “Baby turtle release,” Simone captioned a series of photos from the day out. “Crossing this off my bucket list!”

One day prior, she shared an image of herself showing off her white bikini on the beach. She wore the two-piece swimsuit and a hat while posing in front of the water. “Tropic like it’s hot,” she captioned the bikini shot. Simone and her girls arrived on their tropical location on Aug. 21 and have been living it up ever since! “Beaching until further notice,” she wrote alongside her first pic from the trip.

This summer has been pretty mentally draining for Simone, so it’s great to see her looking so carefree and having an amazing time. Simone suffered mental health issues while competing at the Tokyo Olympics in July, and had to pull out of the majority of events she was meant to compete in. The only event she completed was the balance beam, for which she took home the Bronze medal. Her teammates stepped up to fill in for the events that Simone could not complete.

Upon returning home, the gymnast reunited with her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. Jonathan has been busy at training camp for the 2021 season, but Simone paid him a visit as soon as she could once she got back to the United States. Of course, he’s been leaving loving comments on her recent girls’ trip photos now that they’re apart once again, too!