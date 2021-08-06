Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau.

Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.

She cut a casual figure as she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers, a simple silver necklace, and black sunglasses. “So glad you got to come out baby,” her BF commented. One fan joked that it was “bring your Olympian to work day,” while another complemented Simone’s hair, “Obsessed with your hair, u look so good,” they wrote. The post came just days afterb she placed third in the beam event, adding a bronze to her collection of Olympic medals.

Jonathan proudly took to social media after Simone’ event. “Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now [heart emoji, clapping hands emoji],” the 26-year-old captioned a photo of his smiling girlfriend. He also shared a post from Bleacher Report that tallied up Simone’s numerous accomplishments: seven Olympic gold medals, 25 world championships, and 4 gymnastic skills named after her.

And it seems her Olympic journey isn’t over just yet! Simone said she was “keeping the door open” to possibly compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. “I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognize what I’ve done with my career,” she told Today‘s Hoda Kotb on Aug. 4. “Because after 2016, I didn’t get to do that.” She added, “It was hard, working five years for a dream and having to give it up. It was not easy at all … there are a lot of things I need to work on internally and mentally.”