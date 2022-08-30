Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Mocks The Way He Eats In Hilarious New Prank Video

Caroline Bryan, 42, took to Instagram with a truly comical clip of her country star husband, Luke Bryan, 46, on August 28. In the split video, Caroline showed off her husband’s eating “etiquette” compared to their pet llama, Pekka. She captioned the silly post, “Evidently Pekka and Luke attended the same etiquette school! @brettsbarn.”

The American Idol judge ate what appeared to be a handful of popcorn, while Pekka enjoyed some hay sloppily, in the side-by-side clip. And many of the couple’s friends and 2.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the comical content. The host of the podcast Country Heat Weekly, Kelly Sutton, even commented, “I am rolling this is too good.” One fan couldn’t help but call out Caroline for the comparison video, as they wrote, “You did him dirty.” While Luke enjoyed his snack, he wore a casual outfit that consisted of a striped t-shirt and cap paired with matching camouflage shorts.

This is not the first time that Caroline pranked her husband with a funny Instagram post. Both are known to repeatedly make fun of each other lovingly on social media. In fact, on June 19, Caroline shared a series of funny photos of the “Play It Again” singer on her account. She captioned the post, “Did you really think I would let this day pass without getting you back for the Mothers’ Day post…I love you. My little smart a** Love Bug.”

Luke started the round of laughs back in May with a Mother’s Day video of Caroline playing a virtual reality video game. He captioned the May 8th post, “Happy mother’s day the this [sic] perfect mother. I love you baby. Thank you for literally making our children perfect boys. And thank you for all the love you give Jordan, Kris and Til. And putting up with my mother. I love you happy Mother’s Day. Love you.” It’s nice to see that the Bryan household likes to keep it lighthearted and fun! Caroline and her funny man are often seen on each other’s social media enjoying life and goofing around together. And can we just say, couple goals?!

The adorable duo has been married for a total of 16 years and share two sons together. When they are not pranking each other on social media, Luke and Caroline are busy raising their sons Tatum, 12, and Thomas, 14. On June 5, however, Caroline and Luke danced with joy that they had some time to spend together without their kids. She captioned the cute video, “They gave us one hour alone with no kids and I had to stop the video because Luke got naughty.”