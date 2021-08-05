Luke Bryan Gushes It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ When He Met Wife Caroline In Docuseries Preview

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, open up about meeting each other for the first time in this EXCLUSIVE preview of his docuseries. For Luke, it was ‘love at first sight’ for him!

Luke Bryan knew it was meant to be with his wife, Caroline, from the moment he met her. The country singer went to Georgia Southern University after getting a two-year degree, and that’s where he met Caroline. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, the singer says he was able to “live the college experience, play in a college band, and finally, meet the love of my life.”

Caroline explains her side of seeing Luke for the first time. “The first night I met Luke was at a bar called Dina’s in college,” she says. “It was a Thursday night. I think it was my first real night out in college. I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth. ”

Luke spotted a group of girls walk into the bar, including Caroline. “He wouldn’t come over and talk to me, so he sent a friend over. We finally met and I really honestly thought, ‘What is this character?'” Caroline continues.

Luke admits he knew Caroline was something special from the very beginning. “It was just like love at first sight, college magic. It was pretty awesome,” he gushes. Caroline says she wasn’t looking for a boyfriend at the time, but she just couldn’t resist Luke! The “Country Girl” singer and Caroline got married in 2006. They have two kids together: Bo and Tate.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is a five-part docuseries that follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. The docuseries premieres August 6 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.