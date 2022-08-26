Richard Simmons Thanks Fans For ‘Kindness & Love’ After New Doc About His Disappearance

Following a TMZ documentary about Richard Simmons' retreat from public life, the fitness icon made a rare statement, giving thanks for the 'continuous outpouring of love' from his fans.

August 26, 2022 3:51PM EDT
Richard Simmons Exercise guru Richard Simmons poses with a stuffed pink pig named Lucy in Los Angeles
Richard Simmons 5/23/95 V S D a Video Software Convention Dallas Texas Credit All UsesRichard Simmons - 2000
Richard Simmons leads a group of Capitol Hill staffers and tourists in an exercise routine.Exercise Guru, Richard Simmons promoting programmes to fight obesity, Washington DC, America - 24 Jul 2008American fitness guru Richard Simmons brought his own brand of fitness to Washington after testifying before the House Education Committee on childhood obesity. The 60-year-old would like to see the government doing more to tackle the issue of childhood obesity and is also pushing for increased school exercise programs. "Our children today will not live as long as their parents. What have we done? What have we done to the kids of the United States of America! This is wrong! And I will dedicate the rest of my life!" he said; adding that not everyone can be an athlete but everyone can be fit, he said schools need to hire certified fitness instructors. While giving his testimony Simmons, who hinted that he may even run for office, was dressed in a smart black suit. However, he then quickly changed into a more familiar outfit of tiny striped shorts and red top to give an impromptu fitness session outside.
Image Credit: Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

Richard Simmons is “eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe,” according to a statement given to the New York Post by his rep, Tom Estey. The message came after Fox aired TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened To Richard Simmons. Estey told the Post that Richard, 74, is “happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.” The statement also comes after the Sweatin’ To The Oldies star made his first public communication in six years.

“Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!” Richard posted to his official Facebook page on Aug. 24. Simmons’s rep confirmed that the message was written by the ’80s icon, which was signed with a simple message. “Love, Richard.”

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014. According to the documentary, this reclusiveness came from a painful knee operation. “Doctors told him back in 2014…that he needed a left knee replacement,” the doc claims, per Fox. “And if he didn’t get one, he might never be able to exercise again. Now, this is key to the disappearance of Richard Simmons. The prospect of surgery, of becoming sedentary, caused Richard to sink into a deep depression.” Simmons reportedly underwent surgery to replace his right knee in 2014, and the operation and recovery were so painful, he seemingly opted to not have the other one done.”

“We know still to this day Richard still hasn’t gotten corrective surgery on his left knee,” the doc alleges. He walks with a cane and that explains a lot. He’s just not the same guy anymore.”

Richard Simmons arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in 2013 (Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock)

Richards Simmons was also the focus of a podcast series titled Missing Richard Simmons, and in 2017, he issued a statement to People. “Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather,” he said (two days before, he was hospitalized with indigestion.)

“I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” the statement continued. “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

