Richard Simmons was seen in public for the first time in three years on April 20…or at least we THINK it’s him. Check out the pics of him wearing a bizarre disguise as he arrives home from Cedars-Sinai hospital right here!

Richard Simmons, 68, was spotted entering his home after returning from the Los Angeles hospital, where he was being treated for indigestion. The fitness guru, who has been staying out of the public eye for three years, was donning a thick patterned blanket that covered his entire face and body! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF RICHARD SIMMONS LEAVING THE HOSPITAL.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Richard’s manager Michael Catalano previously told ABC News. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment. He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery,” he added. Phew!

After spending four days in the hospital, Richard’s longtime housekeeper Teresa Reveles, 64, drove him back to his mansion in Los Angeles. She and police then escorted him inside while he was disguised under the blanket. We’re so glad to see that he was well enough to return home!

Teresa was previously the subject of rumors that she was holding Richard captive in his own home. Reps have denied the reports that he was a hostage, as Tom Etsey explained: “Teresa has been working with him for 27 years…so, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean…Teresa is a housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard. So that is a complete load of crap.”

