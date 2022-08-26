Prince Harry Honors Princess Diana Ahead Of 25th Anniversary Of Death: I ‘Wish’ My Kids Met Her

Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana while giving a speech at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. As he spoke at the charitable event, Harry, 37, honored his mom by highlighting the aspects of her character that he felt best represented her, ahead of the anniversary of the tragic car accident, where she died on August 31, 1997. “Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten,” he began the speech. “Fittingly, her favorite flowers were forget-me-nots.”

As Harry continued, he explained further how he plans to reflect on Diana’s legacy on the 25th anniversary, noting how he wished” his two children Archie, 3, and Lilbet, 1, could’ve gotten to know their grandma. “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mom with my family, with my children, who I wish could’ve met her,” he said.

Along with highlighting the “tireless” work that the Princess took part in to “de-stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS,” he promised to always remember his mom by continuing her work, as he reiterated that Sentebale has continued to help find a cure for HIV/AIDS. “I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be,” he said.

Diana’s other son, Prince William reflected on his mother’s death during a speech to honor the victims of the 2017 Manchester bombing, back in May. He spoke about his own experiences with grief while addressing the victims’ loved ones. “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten,” he said. “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.”