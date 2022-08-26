Penelope Disick, 10, Puts On Aunt Kylie’s Makeup In Glam Video Set To Kanye West Song

Penelope Disick, 10, has taken after the women in her family when it comes to her love of makeup. The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shared an adorable video where she did her glam along to Kanye West’s song “All Falls Down”. P looked like a total professional, and that’s no surprise, as she is surrounded by her family’s glam teams every day!

In the TikTok video, Penelope kept her makeup minimal, as she only used a handful of products. To begin, she put her light brunette hair back with a cute pink headband and applied moisturizer. She then followed up and carefully applied some of the Kosas Revealer Concealer to her under eyes, cheeks, and forehead. And of course, like the pro she is, she used a Beauty Blender to blend the product into her skin.

Following the concealer, she applied some adorable eyeshadow and used the I Heart Revolution Elf movie eyeshadow palette. In the next step, she used some of her aunt’s makeup products for the glam routine! Penelope then went in with Kylie Jenner’s Glow Balm on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. The daughter of Scott Disick, 39, also finished her look with Kylie’s Gloss Drip lip gloss in a light pink shade. And before P was all done with her glam, she put the finishing touches on her eyelashes with mascara.

The preteen preferred to do her makeup before getting dressed, as she wore cute pajamas with deer on them. The adorable PJs also said “CAMP NORTH”, which are from her cousin North West’s lavish 9th birthday party in June. Kim Kardashian, 41, shared photos of the camp-themed party for North on Instagram at the time.

P’s glam TikTok video comes just one day after she was spotted hanging with her dad, Scott, and cousin, North, at home. The trio chilled at home on August 25, and enjoyed some tea together. Scott shared the sweet photo of the hangout session on his Instagram and captioned the post, “Tea time.”

Kourt and Scott share three children together: Penelope, 10, Reign, 7, and Mason Disick, 12. The Poosh founder has also moved on, marrying Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, on May 15 in Italy.