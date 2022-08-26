Penelope Disick, 10, Puts On Aunt Kylie’s Makeup In Glam Video Set To Kanye West Song

Glam time! Penelope Disick used her Aunt Kylie's makeup products in a new TikTok video shared on August 26.

By:
August 26, 2022 6:12PM EDT
Penelope Disick
View gallery
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 May 2015 Kim Kardashian takes North West in a white ballerina outfit to Tap Dance Classes at Miss Melodee Studios and shopping at Westfield Topanga
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope are dressed in pink as we catch the mother-daughter duo leaving a birthday party in Malibu also attended by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian looked like 'death' wearing a skeleton jumper as she stepped out makeup-free with her daughter Penelope Disick for a healthy smoothie from Sunlife Organics in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shotbjuliann / SplashNews

Penelope Disick, 10, has taken after the women in her family when it comes to her love of makeup. The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shared an adorable video where she did her glam along to Kanye West’s song “All Falls Down”. P looked like a total professional, and that’s no surprise, as she is surrounded by her family’s glam teams every day!

@pandkourt

Have a good morning😁😁

♬ original sound – sophi ❤️❤️❤️

In the TikTok video, Penelope kept her makeup minimal, as she only used a handful of products. To begin, she put her light brunette hair back with a cute pink headband and applied moisturizer. She then followed up and carefully applied some of the Kosas Revealer Concealer to her under eyes, cheeks, and forehead. And of course, like the pro she is, she used a Beauty Blender to blend the product into her skin.

Following the concealer, she applied some adorable eyeshadow and used the I Heart Revolution Elf movie eyeshadow palette. In the next step, she used some of her aunt’s makeup products for the glam routine! Penelope then went in with Kylie Jenner’s Glow Balm on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. The daughter of Scott Disick, 39, also finished her look with Kylie’s Gloss Drip lip gloss in a light pink shade. And before P was all done with her glam, she put the finishing touches on her eyelashes with mascara.

Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, in March 2019. (Shotbjuliann / SplashNews)

The preteen preferred to do her makeup before getting dressed, as she wore cute pajamas with deer on them. The adorable PJs also said “CAMP NORTH”, which are from her cousin North West’s lavish 9th birthday party in June. Kim Kardashian, 41, shared photos of the camp-themed party for North on Instagram at the time.

P’s glam TikTok video comes just one day after she was spotted hanging with her dad, Scott, and cousin, North, at home. The trio chilled at home on August 25, and enjoyed some tea together. Scott shared the sweet photo of the hangout session on his Instagram and captioned the post, “Tea time.”

Kourt and Scott share three children together: Penelope, 10, Reign, 7, and Mason Disick, 12. The Poosh founder has also moved on, marrying Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, on May 15 in Italy.

More From Our Partners

ad