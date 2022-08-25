‘90210’s Joe E. Tata, Famous For Playing The Peach Pit’s Nat, Dies At 85

Joe E. Tata, the actor best known for playing Nat on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age of 85. The veteran actor and New York native, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease since 2018, was paid tribute to by his co-star Ian Ziering, who had mourned the death of another 90201 alum, Denise Dowse, only a week ago. Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, August 25, Ian said Joe was “as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of ‘90210’s’ most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away,” Ian wrote alongside a photo of Joe as Nat. “Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

“Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show,” the Sharknado alum continued. “The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey.”

Joe started off his Hollywood career with bit parts on General Hospital, The Outer Limits and Mister Roberts. During the 70s and 80s he was a fixture on cop dramas like Adam-12, The F.B.I. and The Streets of San Francisco. He finally found fame in 1990 when he landed the role of the loveable Peach Pit diner operator Nat on Beverly Hills 90210. He was a beloved character on the teen drama for 10 seasons.

In 2018, his daughter Kelly Tata began a Go Fund Me page after the actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “Nat was a loving father figure to the kids of West Beverly High,” Kelly wrote on the site. “In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”