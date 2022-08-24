Gracie McGraw Rocks Mini Skirt As She Dines Out With Her Friend: Photos

Gracie McGraw, 25, shared a series of photographs that showed her and her friend, Mattie Brandt, out and about in New York City on Aug. 23, and they looked like they were having nothing but fun together. The daughter of famous country singer Tim McGraw, 55, captioned her post, “Last few with My boo.” Both of the ladies looked stylish while out on their best friend date. Gracie rocked an adorable grey mini skirt, which she paired with a green button-up. She also added her own unique flair to the ensemble and rolled up the sleeves on her top, while her friend opted for a low-cut floral blouse and blue jeans for the dinner.

Based on the comments section, it seems that Gracie and Mattie enjoyed a going away dinner of some sort, as Gracie’s sister, Audrey McGraw, 20, commented, “Nooooo Mattie don’t leave.” Mattie also commented, “*Last few with my boo for now @graciemcgra”, which leads us to believe they may be separating for a while. One fan even noticed the heartbreaking caption and wrote, “Oh no goodbyes aren’t fun!!”

The two looked like they had so much fun while out together, as they posed for the camera in the bathroom. Mattie threw up the peace sign, while Gracie gave a cheeky pout in the second slide. In the same set of photos, Gracie also held her friend closely and posed with a kissy face.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter is often seen on her Instagram, gallivanting around NYC with her friends and sisters, Maggie McGraw, 24, and Audrey, so we’re not surprised to see her sharing more photos of a night out in the Big Apple. This set of images might be her cutest photos yet, though!

Gracie also recently shared an adorable throwback photo with her younger sister, Maggie, on August 12. She captioned the sweet photo, “I’m so proud of this little lady. I have gotten the greatest gift of being yours and @audreymcgraw older sister and I can say, it’s the best thing in the world.” Gracie also showered her sister in compliments by adding that she is “intelligent, courageous, fierce, funny (probably more so than me…it’s something I’ve had to deal with), and so incredibly stunning.”

Gracie is not only a big sister to Maggie and Audrey, but she is also a singer like her parents! She showed off her impressive vocals on Instagram on June 28, as she sang a cover of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me”, and her talent is definitely not lacking!