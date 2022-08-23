Scheana Shay’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed After She Marries Brock Davies

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 37, transformed into a princess as she married entrepreneur and personal trainer Brock Davies, 31, in Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday, August 23. The reality icon stunned in a luxurious $22,000 wedding gown by famed designers Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson and HollywoodLife has all of the EXCLUSIVE details about her couture dress.

“The gown is hand-beaded with a French lace scallop design. It includes over 5,000 Swarovski Crystals,” a source close to the designer says. “It also has cultured south sea mini pearls, which makes it look as if it was painted on her body. The gown also has a detachable overskirt and a 10-foot wedding veil that is also scattered with Swarovski Crystals. It is absolutely breathtaking.”

The couple’s adorable toddler, 1-year-old Summer Moon Honey Davies appeared as well, wearing a sweet coordinating dress, as she stood alongside her parents for the ceremony. Naturally, it was an appropriately star-studded event. Vanderpump Rules cast members were there to congratulate their co-star, including Raquel Laviss, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz.

Scheana and Brock began dating back in 2019. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been dating “for a couple months.” “She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” they said, added that the reality star “hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while.”

By July, the couple was ready to take it to the next level, when Brock proposed to his beautiful brunette love with a massive sparkler. “I SAID YES!!!!!” Scheana captioned a pic of the couple, mid-kiss. “We are engaged!!! Thank you to @brock__davies for making me the happiest girl in the world and to @kylechandesign for making me the most gorgeous ring ever!! Tune in to an all new episode of @scheananigans to hear the story and watch our video podcast on patreon to see the ring! #itsallhappening.”

Scheana was careful to include diamond ring and bridal white heart emojis in the joyous announcement post. The duo are clearly in love, as the bride took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021 to gush over her man. “I love this human more than words can describe,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple snuggled up on the beach at sunset. “Happy Valentine’s Day honey! I cannot wait for our next chapter.”

Scheana had a short-lived marriage to Michael Shay between 2014 and 2017. Jason Momoa lookalike Brock has two other children, sons named Winter and Eli, per Life & Style.