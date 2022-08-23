Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Talks About Her ‘Grief’ 2 Weeks After Her Mom’s Death

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzia posted a quote reflecting on grief to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 23. The Jamie Anderson-penned meditation on grief came two weeks after Olivia died following her battle with breast cancer on August 8. Chloe let the quote speak for itself and simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

The quote that Chloe, 36, shared was by Drive All Day author Jamie Anderson, and it focuses on the similarities of grief and love. “Grief, I’ve learned is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corner of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just the love with no place to go,” the author wrote.

Since Olivia’s death at 73 following a five-year battle with breast cancer, Chloe has shared multiple tributes to her mom. Shortly after the Xanadu star’s death, her daughter posted an old photo of the two of them together, back when Chloe was a child. A few days later, she wrote an emotional message for her mother. “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life-giver, my teacher, my mama,” she wrote.

Chloe was Olivia’s only daughter. She shared her with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzia, who she was married to from 1984 to 1995. She remarried John Easterling in 2008, who announced the sad news of her passing. “Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way,” he wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his late wife.