Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Says He Has ‘Holes’ In His Heart After Her Tragic Death

Olivia Newton-John’s husband shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife two days after her death. John Easterling, who married the Grease star in 2008, took to Olivia’s Instagram on August 10 to share a beautiful photo of the pair and a sweet message to honor her after she passed away following a years-long battle with stage IV breast cancer. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” John began. “Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known,” he continued. “Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

John concluded the heartfelt message by writing, “Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Olivia clearly felt the same way for John, as she gushed about him to People in 2016. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic,” she explained. “I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

Much like John sharing his feelings online, Olivia’s family and co-stars paid tribute on social media following the news of the chart-topping singer’s death. Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, penned a heartfelt message, writing, “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.” The Australian native’s Grease castmate, John Travolta, referenced their iconic film by sharing, “Your impact was incredible. I love you. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews offered Olivia’s family a state funeral for the star and they accepted. Her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, told A Current Affair, “We will, on behalf of not just our family, but I think Australia needs it. She was so loved. I think our country needs it so we’re going to accept it.”