Olivia Newton-John Reveals How Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Has Supported Her During Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is battling cancer for the third time, but she’s in good spirits and ‘feeling good!’, she tells HollywoodLife. And, that’s due in part to the support and love of her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who is currently living with the actress.

Olivia Newton-John, 70, is “doing very well” amid her third time battling cancer, she tells HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview! The Don’t Stop Believin’ author was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2017, and it was later revealed that the cancer had spread to her back, specifically to her sacrum. But, Olivia says with the love and support of her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 33, who is currently staying with her at her Southern California home, she’s thriving.

“She’s always been wonderful and there for me and it’s been wonderful, because the roles have reversed and she’s helping me,” Olivia, who admits her cancer diagnosis has brought her closer to her daughter, says. “I have such wonderful times with her. She’s such a talented girl, and I’m just looking forward to helping her and seeing her into her future.”

Olivia goes on to admits that she has no regrets in life and her career. “Look, everything I’ve done in the past 10 years I considered icing on the cake,” she says. “My daughter is thriving. I’m thriving. So I’ve really reached all my goals. Anything that I do from now on will be just for fun.”

Another support system in her life is her husband, John Easterling, 66, a natural health entrepreneur, who grows cannabis to help treat her pain. “My husband is a plant medicine man, and he prescribes different kind of herbs for me,” Olivia explains. “And he grows cannabis for me for pain and for sleep and for cancer also. Because they’re discovering the great healing qualities of cannabis for healing illness. So very fortunate with him that he’s my guiding light, so to speak.”

Now, life is all about enjoying her time on her ranch and experiencing happiness. “I’ve only got one life. I feel like I’ve had 20,” Olivia jokes. “But I have some other ideas, but they’re not in practice yet. So when they’re actually happening, we’ll let you know, for sure. But right now, I’m just enjoying being at home with my daughter who’s staying with me right now, with my animals, with nature, and just being, and loving that experience.”