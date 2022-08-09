Olivia Newton-John’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Marriages

Olivia Newton-John‘s husband, John Easterling, 70, announced via her official Facebook page on Aug. 8, 2022 that she died at the age of 73. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

While John was with the famous Grease star at the end of her life, he wasn’t the only one whose heart was hopelessly devoted to her throughout her seven decades on Earth. Olivia was twice married: first to actor Matt Lattanzi, 63, and then to John, a businessman. So, who are the men who had Olivia singing, “You’re the one that I want”? Read on to learn about John and Matt, and their respective marriages to the late actress and pop singer.

Matt Lattanzi

Matt and Olivia met on the set of Xanadu in 1979, in which Olivia was the star and Matt was a backup dancer. They walked down the aisle in 1984 and gave their successful marriage advice in a 1985 interview. “We were friends before anything,” Matt told the interviewer. “We worked together for three months and became really good friends before we even went out.” Olivia and Matt added that communication was the key to success. In 1985, they welcomed a daughter, Chloe, into the world.

Matt and Olivia truly tested the “in sickness and in health” part of their vows, as Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. “He was so supportive of her,” Tottie Goldsmith, Olivia’s niece, told People in 1995. The “Physical” singer and Matt were living in Olivia’s homeland of Australia as she sought treatment for breast cancer, and Matt touted it as a “simpler life” for him, Olivia, and Chloe in a 1993 interview with the Spokesman-Review. He also praised Olivia for bouncing back to her career so effortlessly. “Livy is just fine now,” he confirmed. “She’s busy writing again and expects to have another album out soon.” He added, “She’s fine and completely cured now. You can see the change in Livy. She’s become a living beam of light, as if she’s gone from a 25-watt refrigerator bulb to a brilliant klieg lamp.”

Unfortunately, Matt and Olivia decided that their love had run its course and amicably separated in 1995. “The people she chooses to mix with now are very spiritual,” her niece continued in her interview with People. “She needs to find her equal.”

John Easterling

Olivia saw a cameraman named Patrick McDermott off and on for nine years following her divorce from Matt, but that relationship ended for the final time after Patrick mysteriously went missing while on a fishing trip off the coast of California in 2005, per Page Six. He was presumed dead by the FBI, although conspiracy theorists believe he faked his death and headed to Mexico.

Although the tragedy was certainly heartbreaking for Olivia, she soon found herself falling for a new man: American businessman John Easterling. They tied the knot in 2008. “He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!” the Two of a Kind actress gushed to People in 2016. “I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” she added.

By then, Olivia’s love advice had changed since she last sat down with Matt and touted their communication skills. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful,” she blissfully stated.

John was certainly there for Olivia every step of the way, and in a 2021 interview, Olivia expressed her gratitude for her husband’s support. “I’m very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge,” she told People. “Now he’s growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area.” She added that she’s “blessed” to live the life she does.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Olivia was adored and loved by anyone’s life she touched through the years.