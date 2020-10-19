Olivia Newton-John will auction off items from her distinguished career to help raise money for those affected by cancer, but she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY the ‘Grease’ memorabilia that she’s keeping for herself.

If there’s a certain item from Grease that you want, the one that you need, chances are you’ll be able to find it when Julien’s Auctions’ Property From Olivia Newton-John Online Only Auction begins on Nov. 9. Fans can bid on over 300 lots of “career-related and personal items” from Olivia, with proceeds going to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation. However, those hoping to pull off the authentic “Bad Sandy” look this Halloween, you’re out of luck. When asked if there’s one piece of Grease history that she’ll always keep (or give to her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, one day), Olivia tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “I have a jacket. So, you never know. [Chloe] might get that.”

Sorry, Grease fans. You’ll have to find another jacket to complete your costume, and when you do – send a picture to Olivia. “I think it’s hilarious,” Olivia tells HollywoodLife about how 42 years, people still dress up like her and John Travolta’s characters every October 31st. “I get pictures every year from Halloween of people who’ve dressed up as me. It’s lovely. It’s so amazing that this movie that’s 40 years old is still beloved so much that people would want to do that. I think it’s fantastic. I feel very lucky to be a part of a movie that’s so loved.”

Now, Olivia did auction her “Bad Sandy” jacket in December 2019, for a staggering $243,000, per ABC News. However, the anonymous billionaire who won the auction decided to give it back to her. “The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you,” said the anonymous billionaire, in a video posted by Julien’s Facebook page. “Which is what I’m going to do right now. This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights.” The billionaire also made a considerable donation to the Olivia Newton-John foundation.

The ONJ foundation is an independent charity “funding cutting-edge research and treatment programs, with a particular interest in plant medicine. These investments in new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs aim to educate patients and their carers around the globe about holistic care options for people affected by cancer.”

“I’m going to be auctioning off, I think about 300 items from my life and my career and music and some artwork,” she shares with HollywoodLife. “A couple of Zooms to talk to me and the money from this will also go to the foundation. It’s a great reason to have it.”

Olivia, a three-time cancer thriver, said in a statement that she was so “Inspired by the positive impact that the ONJ Centre has made on people’s lives, that I am now expanding my vision to provide global benefit through my own foundation.” She also said that in her own breast cancer journey, she found “incredible benefit” from the use of “natural therapies, particularly with plant-based medicines. Even through my experiences with surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy I’ve always used a range of natural protocols.”

Julien’s Auctions Property From Olivia Newton-John Online Only Auction begins on Nov. 9, concluding on Nov. 30. Find all the details here.