Dua Lipa Gets 'Physical' In Sexy, Homage Music Video To Olivia Newton John & Workouts Of The 80's

Dua Lipa arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Alita: Battle Angel' in Leicester Square in London, Britain, 31 January 2019. The movie opens across UK theaters on 06 February 2019. Alita: Battle Angel world premiere in London, United Kingdom - 31 Jan 2019
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Dua Lipa shows off her curves in a leopard print bikini during Miami vacation. Dua Lipa was joined by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and pals while relaxing at her luxury Miami Beach Villa. Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137684 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
This look familiar! Dua Lipa channeled Olivia Newton John in her new video that was definitely giving some major 80’s flashbacks.

What a visual feast! Dua Lipa, 24, brought the fun, fashion and more in her “Let’s Get Physical Work Out Video” that premiered on Friday, March 6. The nearly six minute clip began with the British beauty introducing herself as the viewer’s “instructor” while looking absolutely stunning in a bright yellow bathing suit with the word “physical” splashed multiple times across the middle. Her two-toned hair, which only enhanced the overall ensemble itself, was kept up in a knot but was still long enough to reach all the way past her chest! The retro-looking video then transitioned into the gym where her backup dancers were introduced. Each had their own unique name (Ginger Snap and Extra-Va being two examples) but were still connected in the fashion department with everyone looking like they came fresh from the 80’s.

Cue the workout related choreography! Dua and her crew continued on in the clip by expertly doing workouts that were popular nearly forty years ago. Things got a tad NSFW later on in the footage when the gang started doing pelvic thrusts on their brightly colored mats. Oh my! Fans praised the video and song in the comments section, with one passionately writing, “She’s saving the pop industry by bringing these 80’s elements to her songs. It’s like she’s creating something unique and nostalgic at the same time.” The theme of the clip and her fan’s words makes sense as her upcoming album is called Future Nostalgia. It officially drops on April 3.

Dua’s newest video pays homage to Olivia Newton John‘s classic hit “Physical” in terms of its sound and overall look. The Grease babe’s record, where the video featured her working out alongside several scantily-clad men, was ranked number one on Billboard Magazine‘s Top 100 Songs of the 1980’s list.

The 24-year-old’s passion for fashion is part of what has made her a growing star over the past couple of years. She looked amazing in a pair of silky white pajamas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January while performing her new single “Don’t Stop Now”. We can’t wait to see what Dua comes up with next as her career continues to rise!