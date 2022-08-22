Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Troll Mocking Her Lips In New TikTok Video: ‘Go Off’

Kiss off! Kylie Jenner is used to ignoring trolls, but over the weekend the makeup mogul was happy to clap back at a catty TikTok commenter who got under her skin.

Kylie and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou looked like they were having the best time in their video, where they rocked tight black tops with baggy pants, glam waves, and juicy lips. Looking like total divas, they fluffed their hair, showed off their outfits, and struck a few poses while a quick clip of Ciara’s “Favorite” played in the background.

While most of the comments on the simple clip were compliments, one user went out of their way to be rude. “The lips, please,” they wrote, alongside grimacing, sweating, and skull emojis. Kylie didn’t let the shade stand one second, telling the troll, “It’s the filter but go off.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has made no secret of her love of lip enhancements. She admitted to artificially plumping her pout all the way back in 2015, telling cameras on Keeping Up With The Kardashians she was rocking “temporary lip fillers.”

Years later, the star revealed how she became insecure about her lips after a terrible dating experience. “[My] love for makeup started with my insecurity about my lips,” she told her sisters during the reunion special for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I had really small lips, but I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips.’ Or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable.”

While Kylie loves the confidence her lip fillers give her now, she’s admitted to going a bit overboard at times in the past. In 2016, the mother-of-two confessed to Complex, “When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like ‘they went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful.”