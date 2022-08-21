Samuel Affleck, 10, Twins With Dad In White Blazer & Black Pants At Ben & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Photos

Samuel Affleck looked so handsome at dad Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding! The 10-year-old son of Jennifer Garner twinned with his Oscar winning pop in a white blazer and black pants for the big day, which was held at Ben’s 87 acre Georgia estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. Samuel added a black bowtie to the ensemble, just like his dad, along with black shoes. Ben wore the identical outfit, matching his white blazer to Jennifer’s stunning Ralph Lauren Couture dress which included a 20 foot veil.

The youngest of Ben’s kids walked with his hands in front of him as he followed big sister Violet, 16, who looked so grown up in an off-the-shoulder white dress with a tulle overlay and A-line skirt. At one point, Violet walked alongside Samuel and Jennifer’s son Max, 14, sweetly holding Max’s hand in post-ceremony photos. Just in front of them were Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, and Ben’s middle daughter Seraphina, 13, who assisted the bride with her flowing veil.

All guests wore white to the Saturday ceremony and reception in Georgia, with the guest list including Ben’s best friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, agent (and Lauren Sanchez‘s ex-husband) Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia, and director Kevin Smith. Guests appeared to be transported to the massive Riceboro, GA property by trolley tour buses from Savannah, which is about an hour away.

The wedding, planned by Colin Cowie and officiated by Jay Shetty, took place over a three day window: a rehearsal dinner kicked things off on Friday, Aug. 19, followed by the wedding on Aug. 20 and finally a casual BBQ and picnic on Sunday, Aug. 21. Shetty and his wife were seen taking photos ahead of the BBQ at the Perry Lane Hotel per Entertainment Tonight, while other guests were seen holding totes with the initials “JB” for Jennifer and Ben’s initials.