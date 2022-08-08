Matt Damon, 51 & Bikini Clad Wife Luciana Barroso, Hit Beach In Australia With Hemsworth Family

Australia’s Byron Bay turned into an A-lister bonanza on Sunday (Aug. 7). Matt Damon and his family hit the surf and the sand alongside Westworld star Luke Hemsworth and his wife, Samantha Hemsworth, Australian TV presenter Lauren Phillips and her beau, aviation tycoon Paul O’Brien. In photos seen here, Matt, 51, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, enjoyed a few drinks with their company on the sand. Luciana, 46, rocked a floral-print bikini while Matt, who normally ditches his shirt for these beach excursions, shielded himself from the Australian sun with a dark t-shirt and hat. ‘

The Damons weren’t alone – they brought the whole family with them. Their three daughters — Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and 11-year-old Stella – joined the group. During the beach trip, Matt was seen throwing a football with his kids while Luciana chatted with Samantha, who rocked a chic black one-piece swimsuit. Later in the trip, the Bourne Identity star helped an unidentified woman with a fish she had caught.

This trip Down Under comes roughly a month after Matt and Luciana took their three kids on vacation in Italy. Isabella, Gia, Stella, and Alexia Barroso – Luciana’s daughter from a previous relationship – hit the streets of Capri on July 12. The Damon clan took in the sights before boarding a waiting vehicle. After Gia was seated, she gave the paparazzi a steely-eyed stare, showing that she inherited her father’s talent for looking intense. Beyond that, the holiday appeared to be one of family fun and good food.

Matt and Luciana have done their best to raise their children out of the spotlight. “We’re trying,” he told Fatherly in 2021. “They seem great right now. But they’re growing up with so much more shit than we have — they’re just growing up with more stuff. I do feel like travel does mitigate that. I think it’s about getting them out of their own experience and into the world and seeing the world, not just from the inside of a Four Seasons hotel.

“I took Isabella on a water.org trip to the Philippines,” he added. “And they start to get more context for their own lives. It was certainly helpful for me when my mom started taking me to Mexico and Guatemala before I went to college. I couldn’t tell you. I don’t even know what I could say. It’s such an all-consuming thing and such an overwhelming thing that I couldn’t name one thing. I dunno.”