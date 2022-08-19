A-Rod Checks To See If His Denim ‘Tuxedo Is In Style’ 1 Day Before Ex J.Lo’s Wedding

Alex Rodriguez, 47, chose to play it cool on August 19 when he shared an Instagram photo of him in his office. He captioned the photo, “Texting @tie_domi to see if the Canadian Tuxedo is still in style.” That’s one way to brush off your ex’s wedding weekend! A-Rod’s post comes just one day before former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, is set to marry Ben Affleck, 50, again, at his estate in Georgia.

In the photo, Alex rocked the “Canadian Tuxedo” look, consisting of a denim shirt and jeans (also a look made famous by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards). The entrepreneur kicked his feet up on his desk, adding brown utility boots for his casual Friday look.

Jennifer and Ben legally married back on July 16 in Las Vegas after being engaged for three months. Their second engagement took place just one year after J.Lo and A-Rod called off their two-year-long engagement back in April 2021 (and postponing their Italian wedding due to COVID-19). Alex proposed to Jennifer in March 2019 when the former couple was vacationing in the Bahamas.

At the time of their split, Jennifer and Alex released a join statement to the TODAY Show regarding their decision to go separate ways. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement read.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” And soon it was only a matter of time until Bennifer 2.0 reconciled and became everyone’s favorite celebrity couple once more.

Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged back in November 2002 until the pair split in January 2004, just over a year after Jennifer first said yes. The pair shocked the world when they got back together in April 2021, nearly two decades following their split — marrying just 15 months later. Alex has not commented on Ben and J.Lo’s relationship.