Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Have Lunch After His Night Out With Mystery Woman: Photos

Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, but he was photographed out and about for the second time in two days on Aug. 17. The reality star grabbed lunch with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Beverly Hills. In photos, which you can see here, Scott can be seen wearing a swishy tracksuit as he held the door open for Kimberly at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Kimberly looked effortlessly stylish in her casual black dress, sneakers and sunglasses while chatting up Scott

This is actually not the first time that Scott and Kimberly have been spotted hanging out together this summer. Relationship rumors between Scott and Kimberly actually date back to 2015 when they were spotted hanging out following his split from Kourtney Kardashian. However, as HollywoodLife previously reported, there’s nothing romantic going on between the two. In fact, they’ve always just been really good friends.

“Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly,” our source explained. “He’s known them for years and has hunt out countless times with her brother and dad, too. Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister. It’s totally platonic.”

One day before Scott’s outing with Kimberly, he was photographed with a mystery woman at Nobu in Malibu. It was the first time he was seen out in public in a month. Earlier this year, Scott briefly dated model Rebecca Donaldson, and even took her as his date to the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians in April. However, the two split by June after just two months of dating. Following the breakup, he was seen with various other women, including a bevy of models during a trip to Miami in July.

Even though it’s been seven years since Scott and Kourtney split, the 39-year-old has admittedly still had a tough time seeing Kourtney move on with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The two, who are longtime friends, started dating in Oct. 2020 and got engaged a year later. They tied the knot in May 2022.