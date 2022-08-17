Laguna Beach’s Stephen Colletti Debuts New Girlfriend After Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors

Stephen Colletti, 36, squashed the Kristin Cavallari romance rumors on August 17 when he shared a selfie of his new leading lady. The Laguna Beach star revealed his girlfriend to be NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver, and the pair looked smitten in the sunset photo. He captioned the post, “Magic hours are a bit more magical this year.” Swoon!

In the adorable “magic hour” photo, Alex held onto her man’s arm and smiled at the camera. The new couple appeared to be on a boat, as you could see the vast ocean behind them. Stephen kept his look casual with a black long-sleeve shirt and green pants, he also accessorized with classic black sunglasses. Alex on the other hand looked boat glam ready with glowing skin, a striped blouse, and gold jewelry. His girlfriend also commented on the post, “luckiest girl.”

Alex, who graduated from Clemson University in 2016, has been working at NASCAR since 2017. The blonde bombshell started as a Senior Coordinator/Digital Host before moving on up to her host and reporter roles, according to her Linkedin page. Before her time at NASCAR, Alex worked at ESPN as an On-Air Talent and Contributor, and we must say we are impressed!

Stephen had been previously linked to his former costar Kristin on the 2004 show Laguna Beach. And although the show ended 16 years ago, Stephen is still working with Kristin on a podcast called Back to the Beach. The two were on an episode together on July 19 taking tequila shots and looking back at their favorite moments of the show.

Laguna Beach aired from 2004 until 2007, and launched much of the cast into celebrity status, including Lauren Conrad, 36, Lo Bosworth, 35, Stephen, and Kristin. Both Kristin and Stephen have been talking about their past relationship together on the new podcast, and Kristin felt that the show misrepresented their bond.

“I remember being really upset about how they always made it seem like we were fighting, or just, like, we were so toxic for each other,” Kristin said on the July 26 episode. “Because yeah, we went through our stuff, but we actually had some really great moments too. And I do know there are some scenes later on in the season where they actually do show us when we were good. And that always made me happy. And I would be like, ‘Finally, people get to see how we really are.’ Like, if we were that toxic, we wouldn’t still be together.”