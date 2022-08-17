Cardi B Gets Her First Face Tattoo & Fans Have Mixed Reactions: Watch

Cardi B, 29, recently got her first face tattoo and fans couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts! The rapper appeared in an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos as she sat back and let him put the fresh red ink near her jawline. The tattoo appeared to have letters as Cardi covered her face, in the clip.

Once the video was posted to social media, the Bodak Yellow creator’s fans were quick to respond with their opinions in the comments section. “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Why, don’t mess up your face with tats your body ok but not the face.” Others felt the complete opposite way and praised the talented artist for expressing herself in the way she wanted.

“Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life 🤣,” one fan wrote while another posted, “tattoos or no tattoos, what’s on your skin does not define you as a person !!!!!!!” A third fan was impressed by how well she was taking the pain.

In addition to the video that was posted, one fan took to their Instagram to share a photo of Cardi with the tattoo all finished. It was unclear what it looked like up close or what it means, but the beauty was smiling and looked pleased with the result. Robinson was also posing alongside her and holding up a peace sign.

Before Cardi got her newest tattoo, she did hint to fans in Jan. that she was thinking of getting her 11-month-old son, Wave‘s name tattooed to her face. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted at the time, adding that she wanted to get it on her jaw. Despite the admission, her new tattoo doesn’t appear to have the letter W on it, but the public has yet to see it clear and up close.

Cardi’s latest tattoo may be her first face tattoo, but it’s not her first time having ink on her body. She is known for having quite a few tattoos already, including some on her legs and arms, and she always shows them off with confidence. Some are in black and others are in various colors, so she’s definitely ready to do what it takes to get the detail she wants whenever she adds any kind of design to her skin!