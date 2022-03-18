See Pics

Cardi B Shows Off Her Huge Tattoos While Rocking A String Bikini Top In Hot New Video

Cardi B proved she’s got plenty to look back at, showing off her enormous colorful tattoos while rocking a string bikini top in a new video.

They say if you’ve got it, flaunt it, and for rapper Cardi B, that means showing off her big, beautiful back tattoos. Cardi showed off the stunning array of colorful body art in a new Instagram post, where she showed off some side boob in a revealing bikini top, grey sweatpants, and huge sunglasses. Completing the look with her iconic flowing mane of red hair, Cardi proved whether out on the town or relaxing in a private bathroom, she never stops making moves.

The rapper, 29, shared the steamy series of photos to her verified account on Friday, quickly racking up well over 2 million likes. In the shots, captioned “Last night,” the stunning tattooed garden on Cardi’s back is visible and impressive, complete with butterflies, flowers galore, and even a peacock. Showing off her enviable figure in a revealing black bikini top and low-waisted joggers, Cardi proved even spending a night in at home, she’s still the baddest in the game.

Cardi B showed off her stunning figure and intricate tattoos in a new Instagram post. (MEGA)

Cardi’s famous friends came through with the love in the comments, and couldn’t get over how well Cardi pulled off her risky look. Fellow rapper Stefflon Don deemed Cardi a “work of art” in the comments, and singer Chloe Bailey called her “so bomb.” Even MTV got in on the action, posting the comment “where’s my invite?” from their verified account. Settle down and seek a glass of water, social media interns!

Though Cardi may be on her own in the recent pics, she’s still very much with hubby Offset, 30, and just shared a sweet date night with the rapper on Mar. 16. Each rocking laid-back, athletic pieces from Burberry’s new collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme, Cardi, and Offset made the perfect match while enjoying their night out, even sporting matching beanies emblazoned with “Loverboy.” The couple shares two children: Kulture, 3, and a 6-month-son whose name Cardi has not yet shared. Cardi recently hilariously teased fans desperate for a glimpse of her son, sharing an extreme close-up of his eye with the caption “This is all y’all will get.”