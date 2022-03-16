See Pics

Cardi B & Offset Twin In Matching $600 Burberry X Supreme Jackets For Sexy Date Night — Photos

Fashion moment! Cardi B and Offset rocked hot new items from Burberry’s buzzy collaboration with Supreme before stepping out on the town.

The couple that slays together, stays together. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, delivered with a hot streetwear inspired fashion moment as they twinned in new items from Burberry X Supreme‘s new collaboration on Wednesday, March 16! The pair rocked a shearling bomber style jacket ($598) with the iconic beige, red and black Burberry check pattern, featuring the British brands’ logo and Supreme’s emblem on the back.

Underneath, the two wore “Supreme” logo t-shirts placed on a square of Burberry check pattern, with the “WAP” rapper going with a white cropped cut and Offset choosing a black edition. “Date night,” Cardi captioned the cute post, that already racked up over 1.5 million likes in under three hours. The duo also sported matching Beanies to stay cozy that read “Loverboy.”

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, highlighted their date night via her Instagram stories also giving fans a look at her glam makeup. The New York native sported a crisp black cat liner over a dramatic nude eye, paired with a lined, glossy nude lip. “Date night with daddy…I mean, I put it on,” she quipped as she gave the camera a kiss. The couple, sans daughter Kulture, 3, and their 6 month old son, enjoyed a chilled cocktail and a Mexican feast.

The two seemed to enjoy a sauced up burger and crinkle-cut fries, tortilla chips with a side of guacamole and queso, along with edamame (a go-to Japanese snack). A sweet treat was also on the table: a scoop of ice cream — presumably vanilla — topped with an oreo. “Mmm,” Cardi declared as she filmed the dinner before chowing down. Bon appetit!

Burberry and Supreme nearly broke the internet when they dropped their first-ever capsule collection earlier this week on March 10. The line marked the first time the British brand, which is steeped in the tradition, embraced a skater inspired collaboration. The limited edition line included the down puffer jacket sported by Cardi and Offset, as well as a leather collared trench, skateboard, denim trucker jacket and more.