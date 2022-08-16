Zac Efron Reveals Ripped Back Muscles & Cupping Marks In Shirtless Video

Zac Efron, 34, continues to remain one of Hollywood’s finest men, and his recent Instagram video proves that! On Aug. 16, the High School Musical star took to social media and bared his sexy back muscles. And to make things even hotter, he also lifted his arm and flexed his shoulder and bicep muscles. It’s definitely a sight you don’t want to miss, which is why we’re sharing it for you below.

As you can see in the clip above, Zac showed off his shirtless back — along with some cupping marks — while listening to Drake’s song “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage. It’s not clear when Zac underwent his therapy cupping session, but many people use cupping therapy to relieve muscle tension and help blood circulation. And since Zac is obviously very into fitness, it makes sense that he needed some R&R to ease those sexy muscles!

After a fan account reposted the video, some of Zac’s fans commented on the post to share their admiration for the actor’s fit physique, with one person saying, “All-time favorite.” While another wrote, “Cupping therapy my fav.” Keep up the good work, Zac!

Aside from keeping fit in the gym, Zac has also been busy on Instagram promoting the fact that he has joined Kodiak Cakes’ board of directors as Chief Brand Officer. He shared multiple posts about the brands’ protein pancakes on his account back in June. Zac captioned the post, “Excited to announce I’ve joined @kodiakcakes board of directors as Chief Brand Officer. I love this brand, their products and most of all their mission. I believe we can make a huge impact together. The adventure begins, LETS GO!”

On top of all that, his movie Gold, was released on March 11. He also took some time out of his hectic schedule to pay a visit to the iconic high school that started it all – East High that is! Zac shared a photo of himself visiting the high school where High School Musical was filmed 16 years ago.

Zac captioned the nostalgic photo, “Don’t you… Forget about me.” And it is safe to say, we certainly have not! Once a Wild Cat, always a Wild Cat.