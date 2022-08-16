Phaedra Parks Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Ex Apollo Nida Amid Romance Rumors

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks has a friendly co-parenting relationship with her ex, Apollo Nida, and that’s it. “Apollo and I are done. We have no plans to get back together,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after speculation suggested that she and Apollo may be giving their relationship another chance. The reality star, 48, and her former spouse, 43, were legally married between 2009 and 2017, but they were also separated for several years before their divorce was finalized, as Apollo served time in prison for identity theft and fraud, per Bravo. Reconciliation rumors buzzed after Phaedra posed with Apollo and their son, Dylan, in back-to-school photos that she shared as he began 4th grade on Aug. 1. Phaedra and Apollo, who also have a 12-year-old son Ayden together, are nothing more than co-parents, however.

“My focus right now are the kids and my family,” Phaedra told us. “I’ve been posting on my Instagram all about family with my favorite song ‘So Many Skies’ by Caroline Jones. She also said she is open to dating. “When people ask me about Apollo at this point, I can only just laugh. I’m single and definitely ready to mingle,” she concluded.

A source close to Phaedra also confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Apollo have not sparked a romance and that Apollo is solely in the picture to be a father to their kids. “Phaedra wants nothing more than her kids to have a wonderful relationship with their dad despite the fact he pays no child support,” the insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Apollo is so lucky, too, that she makes sure he is a priority in the kids’ lives even though he didn’t put forth much effort with the boys for some time.”

They added, “Phaedra moved on years ago and has no plans on turning back and revisiting any type of relationship with him. Anytime they see one another it is solely because Phaedra is doing everything she can to make sure her boys live their best life and feel loved by both parents.”

Phaedra previously commented on her “good relationship” with her ex. “Apollo and I, obviously, have these wonderful two young men. Love. And so we get along very well,” she said during a June episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I just spoke to him 10, 15 minutes ago. Yeah, we have a good relationship. We co-parent very well.”

Phaedra also recently had to shut down rumors that she is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she starred in between its third and ninth seasons. “No, I don’t want to pick up a peach,” she stated to Entertainment Tonight in July. “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie, but that’s not… no, as I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do. No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, OK?” However, she did say there is a “strong possibility” she would join The Real Housewives of Dubai as a full-time cast member if given the chance. She made a guest appearance on the show this year.