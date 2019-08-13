‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks’ Ex Apollo Nida Claims She’s Keeping Him From Their Kids After Prison Release

Apollo, who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to charges of fraud and identity theft, put his ex on blast in a passionate Instagram post.

Phaedra Parks, 45, and Apollo Nida, 40, have been divorced for two years, but they don’t appear to be on amicable terms. Apollo called out his ex in an Instagram post on Monday, August 12, implying he cannot currently see his two sons with Parks. In the post, which was a sweet photo of their boys 9-year-old Ayden and 6-year-old Dylan, the loving dad wrote, “DON’T WORRY ! We will be together soon, No matter what,she can’t keep us apart.” The emotional outburst continued with, “The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!! There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of the 2 of u. LOVE AND MISS YA SO MUCH.#dayonedad #alwaysbeenthere #fathershaverightstoo” — SEE THE PIC HERE.

Apollo, who married Phaedra in 2009, was released from prison on June 5 to a halfway house. The former RHOA star pled guilty to charges of fraud and identity theft after prosecutors claimed he stole millions of dollars over a period of four years. His prison sentence was originally supposed to be a seven years but was shortened to eight for unknown reasons. Shortly after Apollo’s release to the halfway house, he ended up in custody again just nine days later for allegedly violating a “technical requirement” of his release. While there is no confirmation on what that requirement — in which the condition of Apollo’s release is dependent on — was, perhaps the violation influenced Phaedra’s decision to allow him visitation.

As fans may recall, Phaedra and Apollo’s divorce was a lengthy process — the couple split in 2014 and finalized the split in 2017. “[Apollo] kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school, and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids,” said to Us Weekly at the time, Since splitting, both Phaedra and Apollo — who were romantically involved since high school and married in 2009 — have moved on. Phaedra, who had been dating radio personality Tone Kapone since February, is now seeing Medina Islam, 35. The attorney met the younger actor via the exclusive dating app Raya, she confirmed in an interview to Daily Mail. Apollo is now engaged to luxury realtor Sherien Almufti. It’s unclear how the two met, but Sherien, who has a daughter of her own, visited her man in prison.

Phaedra appears to be keeping busy with her boys on social media, posting several recent photos of them on vacation and celebrating their uncles’ birthday. Phaedra, who last posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 11, has yet to respond to Apollo’s accusations.