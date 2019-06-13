RHOA’s Apollo Nida Thrown Back In Prison For Breaking Rules At Halfway House 9 Days After Release

Apollo Nida is back in prison just 9 days after being released to a halfway house, according to a new report, which claims he was arrested for violating parole.

Apollo Nida, 40, has been arrested for allegedly violating his parole days after his release from prison to a halfway house, Us Weekly confirms. No other details about the alleged violation have been disclosed. It was just on June 4 that a representative for RRM Philadelphia confirmed to HollywoodLife on that Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband was released from Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey, and was placed in their halfway house until his release date of October 15, 2019. Phaedra, 45, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has not commented on the news since Apollo’s release.

Apollo allegedly broke a “technical requirement” that was included in the list of rules on which his release was contingent, The Blast reported on June 13. The website claims Apollo could remain in prison for the remainder of his initial sentence, which was set rto end on October 15, 2019.

Apollo, who also appeared on the Bravo reality show, was originally sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft in 2014. He pled guilty after federal prosecutors claimed he stole millions of dollars from numerous people over the course of four years. It’s interesting to think that Apollo would even violate parole, seeing as back in March, a federal judge signed off on an order that reduced his prison sentence from 96 months (eight years) to 84 months (seven years), according to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time.

Phaedra and Apollo finalized their dragged out, messy divorce in November 2016. They wed in 2009. Phaedra filed for divorce in 2014, just one month after Apollo began his initial eight-year prison sentence. The ex-couple share two children together, sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6.

While in prison, Apollo married a woman by the name of Sherien Almufti in 2016. His fiancée later made an appearance in season 9 of RHOA. Apollo was incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey — the same federal correctional institution where fellow Bravo star Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice began his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March 2016.