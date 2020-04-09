Kenya Moore’s Former Nemesis Apollo Nida Defends Her After Marc Daly Drama: ‘I Don’t Like That Guy’

Say what? Apollo Nida, who had a very shady history with Kenya Moore, came to her defense after her husband Marc Daly’s drama came to light.

Hell may have frozen over. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Apollo Nida, 41, and Peter Thomas, 58, spoke out against Kenya Moore‘s husband Marc Daly, 46, during a recent live chat on YouTube with Straight from the A‘s Michelle Brown. “I don’t like that guy, man,” Apollo said, adding that he’s not a fan of Marc’s “demeanor.” “He’s not cool, man. He’s not cool.” Marc’s treatment of Kenya at his charity event, which was seen earlier this season on RHOA, has been slammed by not only Apollo but her BFF Cynthia Bailey, 53, as well. Kenya even stepped in during the planning to help ensure that the gathering was a success. Yet, he didn’t thank her or even acknowledge her help during his speech. All of this was caught on camera during a recent episode.

Peter, who was once married to supermodel Cynthia, also brought up how he and Apollo have never met Peter. He did, however, have something nice to say about him during the interview. “They have a beautiful baby together,” he said about their 18-month-old daughter Brooklyn Daly who Kenya often posts about on social media. Kenya and Marc announced their split in September of 2019 after only two years of marriage.

Apollo’s defense of Kenya comes as a surprise given that they haven’t always been the closest of friends. A big storyline that happened many years ago revolved around him allegedly flirting with her while he was still married to former RHOA star and now ex-wife Phaedra Parks. Apollo and Phaedra’s 5-year marriage produced two sons before they reportedly reached a divorce settlement in 2017.

He has since moved on with fiancee Sherien Almufi. The couple surprised many when they posed with Kenya’s arch nemesis NeNe Leakes, 52, backstage at one of her shows in February 2020. “We had a great time hanging with @neneleakes last night,” he captioned the pic. “The show was amazingly funny. After so many years thanks for the same wonderful vibes and positive energy.”