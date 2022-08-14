Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black One Piece Swimsuit With Cutouts: Photos

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star turned up the heat as she frolicked on the beach in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier one-piece.

August 14, 2022 5:41PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen looks amazing in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoys the beach with a friend in Miami. 13 Aug 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886348_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen is loving her hot girl summer! The Real Housewives of Miami star looked absolutely incredible as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami on Saturday, August 13. Rocking a chic black swimsuit with a cut out design by famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier, Larsa commanded attention while frolicking on the beach of the seaside town.

Larsa Pippen rocked a black swimsuit in Miami in August 2022. (MEGA)

When she’s not stealing the spotlight with her sizzling fashions, Scottie Pippen’s ex is busy settling her beefs, as she has made it clear she’s moving on from the falling out with her former BFF Kim Kardashian. The star is proving it by paling around with one of their own: Scott Disick. Larsa and Scott were spotted chatting at the Setai Hotel in Miami in April. The pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company as they were all smiles while lounging poolside.

Just a few weeks prior, Larsa revealed she was looking past losing her tight friendship with Kim, as she said she was happy for the makeup mogul’s new romance with Pete Davidson at the time. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast, adding, “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.” Unfortunately, Kim and Pete recently announced their split.

Larsa Pippen sizzled in the Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit while she took over Miami beach. (MEGA)

It would make sense Larsa was all for the new romance, as Kim’s old one — her marriage to Kanye West — was the source of their falling out. The BFF breakup happened, according to Larsa, when she spoke out against their marriage on The Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family,” she said, after claiming she blocked the rapper’s number after he called her incessantly to “rant.”

Clearly, the Kardashian clan wasn’t too happy about the accusations. “The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source close to the Kardashians said of why they were cutting off Larsa, adding that “Larsa and Kim especially were extremely close, so it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend.”

Now with Scott appearing to extend an olive branch, perhaps some of the Kardashians will be doing the same at some point. It would be nice to see Larsa and Kim painting the town red together again!

