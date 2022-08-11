Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch

Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”

“I hope my fans experience a good time,” she continued. “I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She then added with coy look at the camera, “Let’s go live life, baby.” Watch above!

The clip takes a quick peek at the series, which will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories and, of course, music! Jennifer is seen riding a bike behind the scenes, high fiving the crew and even wearing pink fuzzy slippers during rehearsal. The Dream Girls star is looking forward to “using her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions,” according to a press release.

When the show was first announced in June, Jennifer said she hopes to show her fans a different side to her. “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” she said in a statement.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” she added. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”

The show is also hoping to strike lightening twice, as it is being filmed in the same studio where Ellen DeGeneres taped her uber-popular, eponymous talk show. The Jennifer Hudson Show is being produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.