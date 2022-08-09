Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Ellen’s comment about Anne comes after the Men in Trees star made headlines for crashing her blue Mini Cooper first into an apartment building and then into a house, causing the latter and her vehicle to go up in flames, in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, CA. She was reportedly inside the car for around 30 minutes before firefighters were able to remove her and send her to the hospital with reported severe burns on her body.

Like Ellen, some of Anne’s other exes also spoke out publicly after hearing the terrifying news, including James Tupper, whom she dated from 2006 until 2018, and Thomas Jane, whom she dated in 2019. James took to Instagram to share a photo of Anne and their 13-year-old son Atlas along with a caption. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you,” it read.

Thomas spoke to Daily Mail about the incident and gave an update on Anne’s condition as well. He called her “one of the true talents of her generation” and said that he offers his “thoughts and prayers.” He also revealed that she’s “expected to pull through” but remains intubated in the hospital since she’s suffering from burns.

The cause of Anne’s crash has yet to be determined but it’s believed she may have been drinking alcohol after a bottle of what looked like liquor was next to her in her vehicle, in a photo taken some time in between both collisions. Her rep confirmed she was in “stable condition” shortly after news of the situation made its way across the internet. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” her rep said to People magazine on Aug. 6. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”