Drake Reveals Shocking New Face Tattoo For Mom Sandra: Photo

Just days after Drake shaded his dad Dennis Graham‘s tattoo of him, the “God’s Plan” rapper revealed a new face tattoo dedicated to his mom Sandi Graham! “Sandra Gale,” he captioned a collection of photos posted for his 119M Instagram followers on Thursday, August 11. The first photo in the gallery showed a close-up of a tiny “SG” tattoo in stylized lettering below the Canadian rapper’s left eye. A reel posted the same day, which you can check out below, showed Drake, 35, on the table while getting the new tattoo.

Additional pics in the collection included a black and white portrait of Drake, a photo of several luxury cars lined up in front of a mansion, and a pic of an old Blackberry phone. Fans took to the comments section to react. “STAYING BLESSED” commented one follower, while others simply posted emojis of flames. “That’s your mf phone,” wrote another, while yet another follower wrote, “Don’t underestimate the power of the 6th slide,” again referencing the Blackberry photo.

Drake happens to be almost as famous for his tattoos as he is for his recording career. According to Men’s Health, he has upwards of 40 tattoos. In addition to his newest tribute to his mom, he reportedly has tattooed portraits of Lil Wayne, Aaliyah, Denzel Washington and Sade on his skin, among others. He already had a tattoo for his mom on his back.

And in a recent post, he jokingly took issue with his formerly estranged dad’s tattoo of his face. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” he captioned the August 8 post, which showed the arm tattoo — a dubious likeness of Drake. The artist responded to the jab with his side of the story, per Yahoo!

“So In my defense, one of the reasons the tattoo isn’t the absolute greatest I’ve ever been able to do is because he was rushing me,” California tattoo artist Money Mike said. “So four hours into the tattoo he was in severe pain, and he was telling me basically just to wrap it up. So that was like when I got to the hair. Once we were on the hair I was being majorly rushed, and he loved the tattoo. When I was done with it he was stoked, his family was stoked, his girlfriend liked it. Drake’s sister liked it, everybody was happy with it.”

In any case, the tattoo incident with Drake’s dad doesn’t seem to have affected his love for ink, and we’re betting his new “SG” tattoo won’t be his last!