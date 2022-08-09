Drake Shades The Tattoo His Dad Got Of His Face: ‘Why You Do Me Like This?’

Drake's father was a good sport when Drake made fun of the tattoo he got to honor him, and even revealed the great lengths he took to fix it. See their comments here!

By:
August 9, 2022 9:27PM EDT
Drake dad
View gallery
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Drake and a mystery woman arrive for lunch at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez while vacationing in the French Riviera. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Drake is “Over” his father’s arm tattoo of him. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper took to Instagram to make a joke about his formerly estranged father, Dennis Graham‘s, tattoo of his face he got in 2017, which shows Drake looking a bit more serious than he’d prefer. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which showed the tattoo.

Dennis, 67, commented on the photo and admitted he spent a lot of time fixing up the botched ink. “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they’re hurting me,” he replied. In another comment, he sweetly added, “I love you … and miss you”.

The doting dad originally got the ink in 2017 by Money Mike, who raved about his work in a Tumblr post at the time. “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!” he exclaimed on the website alongside a photo of his artwork.

Luckily for Dennis, he got the ink touched up in Feb. 2018 by tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, who touted his work online. “IMPORTANT please guys don’t ask me to cover all your failed tattoos lol,” he began in his caption, which featured a side-by-side of the original tat and what it looked like after he worked on it. “had the chance to meet @therealdennisg and re do his tattoo of @champagnepapi . What do you think?”

Drake takes after his dad and has gotten multiple family members tattooed on his body, including his father’s mugshot and portraits of his late uncle and grandmother, per People. His mother’s face is also tatted on the “God’s Plan” singer’s back.

Drake’s skin isn’t just saved for his family, though. To date, he has portraits of singers Aaliyah, Sade, and Lil Wayne, and actor Denzel Washington. And, in a backstage interaction with Céline Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Drake fangirled over her and told her he hopes to get her face inked on him one day as well. “It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you,” he told her, according to People. “I’m like a year away from a Céline tat,” he added, to which the legendary singer replied, “Oh, I don’t know.”

More From Our Partners

ad