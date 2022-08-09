Drake Shades The Tattoo His Dad Got Of His Face: ‘Why You Do Me Like This?’

Drake is “Over” his father’s arm tattoo of him. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper took to Instagram to make a joke about his formerly estranged father, Dennis Graham‘s, tattoo of his face he got in 2017, which shows Drake looking a bit more serious than he’d prefer. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which showed the tattoo.

Dennis, 67, commented on the photo and admitted he spent a lot of time fixing up the botched ink. “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they’re hurting me,” he replied. In another comment, he sweetly added, “I love you … and miss you”.

The doting dad originally got the ink in 2017 by Money Mike, who raved about his work in a Tumblr post at the time. “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!” he exclaimed on the website alongside a photo of his artwork.

View Related Gallery Drake’s Son Adonis: See Photos Of Rapper’s Little Guy With His Famous Dad Drake and Adonis Graham Billboard Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 May 2021 Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ag) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021

Luckily for Dennis, he got the ink touched up in Feb. 2018 by tattoo artist Inal Bersekov, who touted his work online. “IMPORTANT please guys don’t ask me to cover all your failed tattoos lol,” he began in his caption, which featured a side-by-side of the original tat and what it looked like after he worked on it. “had the chance to meet @therealdennisg and re do his tattoo of @champagnepapi . What do you think?”

Drake takes after his dad and has gotten multiple family members tattooed on his body, including his father’s mugshot and portraits of his late uncle and grandmother, per People. His mother’s face is also tatted on the “God’s Plan” singer’s back.

Drake’s skin isn’t just saved for his family, though. To date, he has portraits of singers Aaliyah, Sade, and Lil Wayne, and actor Denzel Washington. And, in a backstage interaction with Céline Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Drake fangirled over her and told her he hopes to get her face inked on him one day as well. “It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you,” he told her, according to People. “I’m like a year away from a Céline tat,” he added, to which the legendary singer replied, “Oh, I don’t know.”