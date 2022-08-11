Cardi B Shows Off Her Super Long, Natural Hair In New TikTok Videos: Watch

Cardi B left her fans drooling over a sizzling social media video once again. The 29-year-old took to social media on August 11 and shared a smoldering clip as the Hustlers actress showed off her incredibly long and shiny hair after styling it stick straight.

@iamcardib I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago ♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

“My hair. No tape ins,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captioned the short video. Cardi looked stunning as ever as she ran her fingers through her silky, raven tresses. The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared a before and after video which revealed her huge head full of wavy curls. She wore a crop top and casual black shorts before making her big debut for fans.

Next, she shared the after effects while showing off her stunning dark locks. The mom-of-two revealed her svelte physique in a skintight plunging tank top which was adorned with several keyhole cutouts throughout the front. Cardi paired her sexy look with a pair of comfy white sweatpants and black slides.

The New York native also took to her Instagram Stories to continue gushing over her ‘do. She shared a short clip while continuing to comb through her hair while sitting in the car. She directed fans to check out her TikTok video so they could see the dramatic transformation.

Fans swarmed to the hitmaker’s social media to comment on her gorgeous glam look. “She looks absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” one follower responded alongside numerous heart eyes emojis. “Cardi coming through with the inches,” another wrote with several hands raised emojis. “This is probably the longest her hair has ever been in life. I can’t wait until I get to this point. Taking care of your hair goes a long way,” one fan wrote.