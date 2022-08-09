Amanda Seyfried Regrets Filming Nude Scene At 19: ‘I Didn’t Want To Upset Anybody’

Amanda Seyfried admitted she has some regrets about filming a nude scene when she was 19-years-old. The Dropout star, 36, opened up in a candid interview and explained how she made the decision as a teen because she didn’t want to “upset” anybody.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” the Academy Award-nominated actress said in an interview with Porter which was published on August 9. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Amanda became a household name after she skyrocketed to stardom in the mid-2000s with her iconic roles in Mean Girls and Veronica Mars. The blonde beauty said she would do as she was told on set even if she wasn’t completely comfortable with the requests, and has stripped down in several movies including 2006’s Alpha Doh. Amanda confessed that she deeply regrets not having the strength to speak out against the pressures to do nudity as a young actress while she was still so early in her career.

Meanwhile, the A-list actress chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in Oct. 2021 about another cause close to her heart after starring in, and producing, the film A Mouthful Of Air. The movie, based on the book by Amy Koppelman, highlights the dangers of untreated postpartum depression and encourages women of all ages to be aware of the signs, seek support, and understand there are ways to get help. Amanda admitted that it was “so hard to get this movie made” while speaking to HL.

“No one wanted to make this movie,” she said at The Cinema Society and Maven Street Media screening of the film at the Roxy Hotel on Oct. 24. “Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray, they helped us and got the money for us to make this baby. And I just can’t believe it is here. I can talk about it for 8 years.”