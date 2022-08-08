John Travolta Mourns ‘Grease’ Love Olivia Newton-John After Passing: ‘Forever Your Danny’

They’ll forever be known as Danny and Sandy by generations of fans who loved the movie musical, Grease. Sadly, the pair, who were as close in real life as they were on screen, will never be together again, as Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 after a 30 year battle with cancer. After the news of her passing, John Travolta paid tribute to his friend with a sweet, yet sad message.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” John wrote on his Instagram after the news broke. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Olivia died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends, according to her rep via TMZ. Olivia famously battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, although it has not been confirmed that her cancer was the cause of her death. She leaves behind legions of fans and loved ones, including her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

View Related Gallery Stars Who Died In 2022: Photos Of Bob Saget, Ray Liotta, James Caan & More Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021 Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton John in concert at the NIA, Birmingham, Britain - 15 Mar 2013

Olivia and John stole hearts as the iconic Grease couple in 1978, but remained friends for decades after the movie premiered. “We’ll always been friends,” Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in our interview with the pop icon last year. “[John and I] been through a huge, incredible experience together and we care about each other and we’ll always be friends.”

That incredible experience brought them together many, many times, with the pair most recently reuniting just before the pandemic to perform as their characters at Grease sing-a-long events in Florida and California. They even put out a Christmas album together in 2012 called ‘This Christmas’. Clearly, they had a great relationship.

Related Link Related: Busi Lurayi: 5 Things To Know About Neflix Star Who Tragically Died At 36

Sadly, this is the second love in John’s life who has died after having breast cancer. His wife, Kelly Preston, tragically died after a private battle with breast cancer at just 57 years old in 2020. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 12. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he added.