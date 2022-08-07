‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Glows With New Husband Luis Ruelas In 1st Photos After Wedding

Teresa Giudice, 50, and Luis Ruelas, 46, were all smiles during their first outing after exchanging vows on Aug. 6! The newlyweds were photographed attending a post-wedding brunch with their bridal party on Sunday morning and they stopped to pose for cameras while hand in hand. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a pretty pink sleeveless crop top with a matching long skirt and had her long hair down while her new hubby wore a stylish white button-down top and tan pants.

The spouses made a heart shape with their hands in front of photographers, in some of the epic photos. They also happily waved and blew kisses, basking in the glow of their wedded bliss. It seemed they wanted to share their love with the world, and who can blame them?

The brunch comes after Teresa and Luis married in front of several family and friends, including some of her fellow “real housewives,” at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. They included her RHONJ co-stars, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, as well as other stars from the shows, including Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks

Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, were also by their mom’s side on one of the most special days of her life. They were all dressed to impress in stylish attire, including a halter dress with a plunging neckline for Gia. Teresa, herself, also looked incredible as a bride in a white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with white tulle opera gloves and added an embellished diamond crown to top off the beautiful look.

Before Teresa married Luis, she was married to the Joe Giudice, the father of her four daughters, from 1999 until 2020. They lived in New Jersey together before they both served time in prison for fraud. Upon Joe’s release, he was deported from America to his home country of Italy in 2019 and has been living there ever since.