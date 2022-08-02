Chris Brown Defends Taking Racy Meet & Greet Photos With Fans: I ‘Go All Out’ For Them

Chris Brown addressed backlash over the risqué meet and greet photos with his female fans that have gone viral on social media.

By:
August 2, 2022 12:40PM EDT
Chris Brown
Image Credit: Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock

Chris Brown, 33, is taking heat for the viral risqué photos from his intimate meet and greets with female fans. In the images, which can be seen HERE, Chris gets extremely handsy with the girls with suggestive poses such as bending them over in front of him and odd prom-like poses. On August 1, Chris addressed the backlash in a message on his Instagram Story. He defended himself for how he’s acted at his meet and greets and explained why he’s so touchy with his fans.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…,” the Grammy Award winner wrote. “I have the coolest plans on the planet. I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.” Chris went on to call out other “lame a** artists” who do not “even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career.” He added, “I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible…so Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Chris Brown
Chris Brown (Photo: Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock)

Many social media users have called out Chris for groping his female fans at these meet and greets. The fans themselves are also getting backlash for supporting the famous singer who has a controversial past. He infamously physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rihanna on the night of the 2009 Grammys. Chris was arrested and eventually charged with felony battery. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years of probation, as well as community service and domestic violence counseling.

All these years later, Chris still has so many fans and is continuing to release successful music. He dropped his tenth studio album, Breezy, on June 24. The album debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 and remained in the top ten for three straight weeks.

