News

Chris Brown Hints In Cryptic Message That He’s Collaborated With Kanye West On Surprise Next Album

Chris Brown, Kanye West
Shutterstock
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - American rapper Chris Brown seen out and about in London for the first time since his assault charge in 2009. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: OVOWAZZA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.Pictured: Chris BrownBACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Chris Brown mentioned Kanye West in a cryptic message on social media, and now fans believe that another Breezy-Yeezy collaboration is coming very soon.

Is a Chris Brown and Kanye West collaboration on the horizon? It’s certainly a possibility, given Chris, 32, shared a cryptic message involving Kanye, 44, on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 20. “Dat Yeezy and Breezy,” Chris wrote, adding glancing eyes emojis. Kanye is set to release his 10th studio album, Donda, likely in the coming days, and so fans believe that the two rappers have a song together on the album. If not, their collaboration could be coming on Chris’ next album Breezy, which is supposed to come out in 2022.

Following Chris’ subtle post, fans reacted excitedly to the possibility Breezy and Yeezy worked together again. “OMFG LESGOOOOOO,” one fan said on Twitter with a crying eyes emoji, while another said, “Thought I’d never see that again.” As fans recall, the superstar rappers previously teamed up on the hit song “Waves” from Kanye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo, as well as on “Down” from Chris’ 2007 album Exclusive.

It’s still unclear when Donda – named after Kanye’s late mother – will arrive. There are rumors that it’ll drop on Friday, July 23, given the fact that the “All Mine” rapper is throwing a massive listening party for the album the day before. The party is set take place in Atlanta, Georgia in Mercedes-Benz stadium, which can hold up to 71-75,000 fans. Kanye already had a listening party in Vegas on Sunday, July 18, during which he sang a track called “Welcome To My Life.” The song’s lyrics reportedly address the breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, his notorious Twitter meltdowns, and his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

Chris Brown, Kanye West
Chris Brown; Kanye West (Photo: Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- PICS

Kanye West Balenciaga Show, Arrivals, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 07 Jul 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Following the Vegas event, social media personality Justin Laboy, who claimed to have been in attendance, gave Donda some high praise. “Kanye played his new album for me & [Kevin Durant] last night in Vegas. The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” he tweeted. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.” He followed that up with “ALBUM OF THE YEAR DON’T @ ME.”

Fans have been awaiting new music from both Kanye and Chris. Kanye’s most recent album, Jesus Is Born, dropped in October 2019. He then released a collaborative album of the same name two months later that featured his iconic Sunday Service Choir. Meanwhile, Chris has not released an album since 2019’s Indigo. However, he has confirmed that his next album Breezy is coming next year and fans cannot wait for its arrival — especially if it features Kanye!