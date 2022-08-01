Mick Jagger’s GF Melanie Hamrick Sunbathes By The Pool In A Bikini: Photos

Melanie Hamrick wore a two-piece black bikini as she relaxed by the pool in three new photos that she shared to Instagram.

By:
August 1, 2022 3:59PM EDT
Melanie Hamrick
Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are seen enjoying good time on the beach in Miami Beach Pictured: Bella Hadid,kendal Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5133513 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a black bikini during a boat day with her kids on the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Shot on 07/04/22. Pictured: Kristin Cavallari BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Melanie Hamrick soaked up plenty of sunshine in her July 31 Instagram post. The 34-year-old choreographer and girlfriend of Mick Jagger, 79, laid out on a blue and white striped towel on a chair next to her pool in the three photos. Melanie wore a two-piece black bikini that showcased her sexy body and matched her dark hair color.

In the first photo, Melanie faced towards the pool and away from whoever was taking the gorgeous photos of her. Then, she laid back and grabbed ahold of a glass of wine in the second photo. The third and final image showed Melanie looking directly at the camera while she stretched out her body sitting on the chair.

Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick in Miami on November 23, 2021 (Photo: MEGA)

The gorgeous brunette captioned her post, “Summer days ☀️.” While Mick didn’t comment on his girlfriend’s post, his 23-year-old son Lucas Jagger did have something to say. Lucas, who Mick shares with his ex-girlfriend Luciana Gimenez, commented, “lifestyle,” on Melanie’s post, seemingly complimenting her chill day in the sun.

Melanie and Mick started dating each other in 2014, shortly after the Rolling Stones rocker’s girlfriend of 13 years, L’Wren Scott, died. In 2016, Melanie became the mother of Mick’s eighth child, son Deveraux. Melanie put her dance career on hold while carrying Mick’s baby and officially retired in 2019 and is now focused on being a full-time mom.

In May 2021, Melanie brought her baby boy to a Peter Rabbit 2 screening in London with Mick’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood‘s wife Sally Wood and their twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. Little Deveraux looked like a spitting image of Mick at the event as he donned a cute outfit that included a light blue button-down patterned top and gray pants.

