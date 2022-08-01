Mick Jagger’s GF Melanie Hamrick Sunbathes By The Pool In A Bikini: Photos

Melanie Hamrick soaked up plenty of sunshine in her July 31 Instagram post. The 34-year-old choreographer and girlfriend of Mick Jagger, 79, laid out on a blue and white striped towel on a chair next to her pool in the three photos. Melanie wore a two-piece black bikini that showcased her sexy body and matched her dark hair color.

In the first photo, Melanie faced towards the pool and away from whoever was taking the gorgeous photos of her. Then, she laid back and grabbed ahold of a glass of wine in the second photo. The third and final image showed Melanie looking directly at the camera while she stretched out her body sitting on the chair.

The gorgeous brunette captioned her post, “Summer days ☀️.” While Mick didn’t comment on his girlfriend’s post, his 23-year-old son Lucas Jagger did have something to say. Lucas, who Mick shares with his ex-girlfriend Luciana Gimenez, commented, “lifestyle,” on Melanie’s post, seemingly complimenting her chill day in the sun.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Forte dei Marmi, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 33-year-old American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens shows off her incredible beach physique while enjoying a summer holiday with her sister Stella in Italy. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Melanie and Mick started dating each other in 2014, shortly after the Rolling Stones rocker’s girlfriend of 13 years, L’Wren Scott, died. In 2016, Melanie became the mother of Mick’s eighth child, son Deveraux. Melanie put her dance career on hold while carrying Mick’s baby and officially retired in 2019 and is now focused on being a full-time mom.

In May 2021, Melanie brought her baby boy to a Peter Rabbit 2 screening in London with Mick’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood‘s wife Sally Wood and their twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. Little Deveraux looked like a spitting image of Mick at the event as he donned a cute outfit that included a light blue button-down patterned top and gray pants.