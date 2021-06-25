Lucas Jagger: 5 Things To Know About Mick’s 22-Year-Old Son

Mick Jagger has raised 8 remarkable children — including 22-year-old son Lucas. Here’s everything to know about Lucas, including the details surrounding his recent ear surgery.

Mick Jagger, 77, has one giant family. The legendary Rolling Stones rocker is dad to eight kids (with five different women), including his 22-year-old look-a-like son Lucas. Lucas was born on May 18, 1999 as the only child of Mick and Luciana Gimenez Morad, who had a widely-publicized affair while Mick was married to Jerry Hall. Here is everything you need to know about Lucas, including his relationship with his siblings and how he spends his free time while flying under the radar.

Who Is Lucas Jagger’s Mother?

Lucas’ mom is Luciana Gimenez Morad, a 51-year-old Brazilian television host and former model. Luciana has worked on Brazil’s RedeTV! since 2001 and has her very own talk show on the network called Luciana by Night, which started in 2012. She also appeared on an episode of The View in 2013.

Luciana began an eight-month affair with Mick in 1998 that resulted in her pregnancy with Lucas. At the time, Mick was married to Jerry, 64. Due to the affair, Mick and Jerry’s marriage was voided by the High Court of England and Wales. Luciana gave birth to Lucas on May 18, 1999 and has continued to co-parent with Mick. She eventually got married to Marcelo de Carvalho, who owns RedeTV!, in 2006 but they split in 2018. They have one son together.

Who Are Lucas’ Siblings?

As a child of Mick Jagger, Lucas has got a whole lot of half-siblings. He’s the seventh born of Mick’s kids: he follows Karis, 50 (Mick’s daughter with actress Marsha Hunt), Jade, 49 (Mick’s daughter with ex-wife Bianca Jagger), Elizabeth, 37 (Mick’s eldest daughter with Jerry), James, 35 (Mick’s eldest son with Jerry), Georgia May, 30 (Mick’s second daughter with Jerry) and Gabriel, 23 (Mick’s second son with Jerry). The only sibling to follow Lucas on the Jagger family tree is Deveraux, Mick’s 4-year-old son with Melanie Hamrick. Lucas also has a half-brother from his mom’s marriage to Marcelo.

Of all of his siblings, Lucas seems to be closest with sister Georgia May. The two have been seen together multiple times, including when they recently reunited in Los Angeles for a rare snap that Georgia posted to Instagram. “Lucas in LA,” she captioned the brother-sister shot.

Lucas Had Ear Surgery In April 2021

In April 2021, Lucas announced to his fans via Instagram that he underwent ear surgery. He shared several photos from the hospital after the procedure, which showed him wearing bandages over his ears, sitting in a wheelchair and sporting a hospital gown. “He’s ok,” Lucas captioned the pictures. Luciana later revealed on her Instagram Stories that Lucas underwent a tympanomastoidectomy and had a cholesteatoma removed. Many of Lucas’ more than 400,000 followers sent him a lot of love and well wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery in the comment section of the post.

Lucas Is Pals With A Famous YouTuber

Not much is known about Lucas’ social life, but he does evidently have a close friendship with famous YouTuber Marcela Montellato. In Nov. 2020, the pair was spotted out to lunch together in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Lucas wore a Spongebob Squarepants shirt, jeans and a purple mask for the outing, while Marcela opted for a colorful crop top and flared jeans. Photos of the stars were captured by the Daily Mail and can be seen HERE.

How Old Is Lucas?

Lucas turned 22 in May 2021. For the past two years, Lucas has rang in his birthdays with some great celebrations. For his 22nd birthday in May 2021, Lucas partied with his mom in Brazil, according to the Daily Mail. He marked the big day with an Instagram video of him dancing to Taylor Swift‘s “22,” which he captioned “Season 22. Thank you for the birthday wishes. Big year ahead.”

In 2020, Lucas celebrated his 21st birthday in lockdown in Brazil amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Lucas still had some fun on his special day despite the circumstances: he jokingly created a mock-up magazine cover titled ‘Not a Teen’ of himself smiling while showing off his red nail polish on the front cover. “Year 21,” Lucas captioned the image on Instagram.